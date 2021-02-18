Redo of Healer has given much to talk about since its adaptation to the anime, since the light novel from which it is adapted has very explicit moments.

This work usually shows nudity and scenes of violence that are too graphic, although strangely it still does not receive as many attacks as it has happened with other similar products.

With the sixth episode now online, fans of Redo of Healer received a warning, as creators will show explicit content to their followers.

Through your official account Twitter, the team in charge of anime published a short warning message to his fans, where they mention that chapter 6 would have very strong scenes.

This statement emphasizes that children and adolescents should not see Redo of Healer, at least without the supervision of an adult, so you can imagine where the matter goes.

‘This series is fiction and the characters, places and groups that appear in it are not real. Nor does it promote any particular thought or belief. This work contains some shocking images. Please be careful around children and teenagers. ‘

Redo of Healer it was created by Rui Tsukiyo and Siokonbu, who currently continue the story through a light novel that is relatively easy to come by if you want to take a look.

It looks like things will start to get intense starting in Chapter 6, so pick a private spot to watch it. You don’t want someone to walk in unexpectedly and find you watching explicit scenes.

This story shows us the martyrdom of Keyarga, a healing wizard who, after being rejected for being considered weak, goes back in time to prove that he is the strongest class.

If you like me Goblin slayeryou will surely love Redo of Healer.

