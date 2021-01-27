Redo of Healer began to give a lot to talk about due to the recent premiere of his anime, which many already classify as the new Goblin Slayer.

This work began to be published in 2016 through a light novel site, but its reception was so good that the publisher Kadokawa Shōten acquired the rights, and later the magazine Young ace up threw a sleeve.

Unfortunately, a large number of fans will be left without knowing the story of Redo of Healer, since several publishers refused to publish it in English.

Redo of Healer ran out of English translation

The industry of sleeve It has grown so much that many of the Japanese works are translated into other languages ​​and published outside of the Asian country, so it is relatively easy to find them.

Unfortunately this did not occur with Redo of Healer, which does not have an adaptation in English, and in your account Twitter his actor, Rui tsukiyoexplained the reason.

‘For foreigners. I have received several inquiries about how to buy the English version of Redo of Healer, but it does not exist. We tried to publish an English version, but foreign publishers rejected it. The situation could change if foreign publishers receive many requests. ‘

This situation caused thousands of lovers of the sleeve they will be left without knowing the story in its printed version, and although there are surely amateur translators who publish them on the internet, they do not generate income for their creators.

Redo of Healer is considered one of the anime more controversial so far this year, as it features scenes of sex and violence; however, it still does not receive as much criticism.

This story shows us the martyrdom of Keyarga, a healing sorcerer who, after being rejected for being considered weak, goes back in time to prove that he is the strongest class.

If you like me Goblin slayer, you will surely love this work.

