To the surprise of many users, Redo of Healer, one of the most violent and explicit anime of the season, is seen more by women than by men.

The above was confirmed by its own author, with some messages from anime fans showing their support, and other men annoyed or surprised by it.

Women watch more anime

In Crunchyroll, one of the most popular means of watching anime, a survey was conducted which showed that the majority of people are women with more than 60% of the public.

‘In the surveys that we have every season, r / anime has about 10% female ‘

However, in other communities such as reddit (r / anime), women do not represent more than 10% of the total population, but why is this?

And, probably, as with other ‘nerd’ niches, it is the macho and misogynistic environment that limits women to actively participate in them.

What is the solution?

The answer for many fans has been to make their own communities where they feel safe to share their hobby.

The response to this type of initiative is usually positive from other women who do not feel comfortable in other spaces where they have received harassment and violence.

So, maybe just like with Redo of Healer, women can be more vocal about their tastes and hobbies in communities where they feel more secure and comfortable.

