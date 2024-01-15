













The 2024 spring season will be special for fans of Redo of Healer, Due to Kadokawa announced that in March, the series will return with the tenth volume after almost three years of no news about it.

Redo of Healer is the light novel originally written and illustrated by Tsukiyo Rui and Siokonbu, respectively. The ninth volume was published in 2020 and after that there were no reports of new deliveries, however, it was finally announced that the tenth volume will return on March 1, 2024.

This new issue will be made up of 312 pages and although the new cover has yet to be revealed, the release date is more than enough to revive fans of the series.

Source: Kadowaka

Let us remember that the installment did have an anime series, however, it is difficult to access for Western territory. It should be noted that the title has some features that have been censored.

So, are you a fan of Redo of Healer? The wait is over! We will once again have the hero who swore revenge on all those who hurt him.

Redo of Healer: Where to watch the anime series? How many chapters does it have?

Unfortunately The anime series is not available for Latin America through official distributors. However, it is available for HULU Japan and HIDIVE USA, which means that if you use a VPN you could watch the delivery through one of the legal platforms.

The series was launched in 2021 and had a delivery made up of twelve episodes by the TNK studio.

Remember consume anime through official platforms to support the artists behind your favorite projectsthis gives the opportunity for the manga or light novel numbers to continue coming out and the seasons to be renewed.

