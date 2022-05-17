Redmond scares Klopp, then Minamino and Matip think about it: Southampton-Liverpool, highlights

Liverpool don’t give up. Klopp’s team wins 2-1 in comeback at Southampton and remains in the running for the Premier League. When there is only one match left, the Reds have 89 points against Manchester City’s 90. Liverpool go under after 12 ‘for the Redmond goal, but despite the numerous absences (Salah and Van Dijk above all) they manage to recover thanks to Minamino and Matip, respectively, on 27’ and 67 ‘. Watch the highlights of the match



