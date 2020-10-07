Xiaomi launched Redmi SonicBase earphones and Redmi 2C earbuds on Wednesday 7 October, expanding the audio product lineup in India. Xiaomi has launched the Redmi SonicBase earphones as an introductory offer for Rs 999. At the same time, after the offer ends, its price will be Rs 1,299. Redmi 2C earbuds have been launched by Xiaomi for Rs 1,299 under an introductory offer. After the offer has passed, its price will be Rs 1,499. However, the company has not told when the offers of these products will end, so you can buy these products of Xiaomi at mi.com, Amazon, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and other retail stores.

What is special about Redmi SonicBass Wireless earphones

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi SonicBase wireless earphones are made of anti-slip and flexible material, making it very unlikely to break the wire. Equipped with dual mic and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) features, the in-line cable of this wireless earphone has volume up-down as well as options such as play-possession and phone receive-cut buttons. One special thing in this earphone available in blue and black color is that you can connect it to two devices simultaneously. However, this feature is also in the earphones of One Plus. The company claims that once charged, it can be used for 12 hours with 80 percent volume. The standby time of this wireless earphone is 200 hours.

Both of Xiaomi’s products are full of features

Features of Redmi Earbuds 2C

The Redmi earbuds 2C launched in Mattel Black color is also equipped with the Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature. Xiaomi claims that the earbuds have silicon tips, which suppress the surrounding noise. This year buds can be used for 12 hours on full charge. These earbuds take one and a half hours to fully charge. Xiaomi had earlier launched the Redmi earbuds S.