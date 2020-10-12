Subbrand Snowker of Chinese smartphone company Infinix has launched iRocker Gods in India, expanding the wireless earphone segment. Snowker iRocker Gods has been launched in India for Rs 1,999. Launched in white color only, this year buds look like Apple’s earpods. It looks like Apple earpods in terms of design and color.

The snooker will compete with iRocker God’s Redmi and Realme’s recent launch earbuds. Snowker had earlier launched the iRocker Stix, priced at Rs 1,499. The iRocker sticks are currently available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart.

What is special about Snokor iRocker Gods

The Snowker iRocker Gods will begin selling on Flipkart from October 15. Talking about the features of the Snowker iRocker Gods, this earbuds have a base boost with a 13mm dynamic driver, in which the company boasts of excellent sound quality. These earbuds weighing 4.2 grams can be connected and disconnected separately.

Snokor iRocker Gods clash with Redmi and Reality earbuds

Snooker iRocker Gods supports Bluetooth v5.0. As you open its charger case, it will be connected to your smartphone. It comes with earbuds anti sweat and water splash feature. This device also has voice command features like Google Assistant and Siri.

4 hours battery backup on full charge

Each earbud of the Snowker iRocker Gods has a 35mAh battery, with the help of which you can listen to songs or watch movies for 4 hours comfortably. At the same time, there is a 500mAh battery in its charging case, which can give 18 hours of backup. According to Infinix, the snooker can fully charge iRocker Gods in 2 hours. In recent times, budget earbuds of many companies have been launched, making it difficult for customers to choose their choice.