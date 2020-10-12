Redmi had indicated last month that the company would soon launch a new Smart TV A series. Since then, the company has introduced Smart TV A55, A50 and A32 models. Now the company has unveiled the Redmi Smart TV A65.The teaser released by the company revealed that the largest TV in the Smart TV A-series will come with a 65-inch screen. The Redmi Smart TV A65 has a 65-inch screen that is less than 4K resolution. The screen supports HDR and has high-power dual speakers. Smart TV has an audio algorithm developed by Xiaomi and supports DTS decoding.

Oppo A53s price and specifications leaked before launch

Talking about the design, the Redmi Smart TV A65 has an ultra-narrow bezel and piano paint texture. This TV has a 4-core A53 processor, 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB inbuilt storage. Talking about the interface, the smart TV comes with HDMI, USB, network cable interface, antenna interface, AV output interface and S / PDIF.

List, RAM and processor revealed on Realme Q2 benchmarking website

Talk about the price, the price of Redmi Smart TV A65 is 2,599 Chinese Yuan (about Rs). This TV is available to buy on Jingdong in China.