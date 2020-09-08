Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched its first smart band in the country. Redmi Smart Band is an affordable fitness band whose design is slightly different from Me Bands. The price of Redmi Smart Band has been kept at Rs 1,599 in the country. The fitness band can be purchased from Mi.com, Amazon India, Me Home Stores and Me Studios on September 9 from 1 pm.Redmi Smart Band has been launched in Green, Black, Blue and Orange colors. A rectangular display has been given in the Redmi Smart Band apart from Mi Band 4 and Me Band 3.

Redmi Smart Band: Specifications

This band of Redmi has a 1.08 inch LCD color display. Users get the opportunity to choose more than 50 personalized dials. Redmi Smart Band has a heart rate monitor. This band comes with 5ATM certificate i.e. it will not deteriorate if you are in 50 meters deep water for 10 minutes. Regarding the Redmi Smart Bank, the company claims that the battery will run for 14 days in a single charge. There is a direct USB charging in this band which means that you can plug it directly into an adapter, power bank or laptop.

There is Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity in the Redmi Smart Band. It supports devices with Android 4.4 or above and iOS 9.0 or above. Let us know that this is the first fitness band of the Redmi brand that has been launched in India.