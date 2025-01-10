The manufacturer Xiaomi has set out to democratize Artificial Intelligence (AI) in mobile telephony with its Note 14 series range, made up of five devices: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 5G and Redmi Note 14. On this journey of no return, the Asian company incorporates its Pro+ 5G models with a 200 megapixel lens, an image stabilizer typical of its elders and super pixel technology, capable of increasing sharpness, contrast and level of detail.

Added to all of the above is an optic with generous luminosity (1.65 ft), ideal for night photographs, and a set enriched with a new generation of algorithms designed to make the lives of users easier. Regarding the telephoto lens, the new Redmi family Zoom in on distant subjects with up to 30x digital zoom on Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G modelswhile the 14 Pro comes with a 20x digital zoom.

“We want the mid-range photography to be the same as what the user perceives,” they explain from Xiaomi, to emphasize that the brand’s commitment to AI aims to respect the naturalness of automatically retouched portraits, both in the beauty like bokeh. Company spokespersons also explain that the AI ​​of the new Redmi Note 14 series, cWith a price of 479 euros, “it not only works at the time of image capture, but also in editing”, with the use of the magic eraser (without the need for third-party applications), cropping images to generate stickers or expanding or changing photo backgrounds to obtain a more immersive shot.

Regarding the design, Note 14 range offers the most rugged, drop-proof device to datethanks to the impact absorption of the curvature of its anatomy. Its battery also raises the level of the mid-range with 5,110 milliamps, equipped with a fast charging system of up to 120 watts to reach 100% energy in just 20 minutes.