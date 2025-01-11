The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G set the bar high for the following mobiles ‘plus’ from the popular Xiaomi sub-brand. He Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G repeats general scope while materializing new advances in design and performance. Although it cannot help but convey a certain continuity, which on the other hand often happens in the industry, the issue is mitigated by its complete profile and powerful specifications.

The flagship device of the Redmi Note 14 series (and the sub-brand) appears in three configurations (8 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 256 GB and 12 GB + 512 GB) and from 479 eurosentering the orbit of the premium mid-range. The previous reference was in the range of 450-500 euros. The family is completed, in order of rank and amounts, with the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 14 Pro, the Redmi Note 14 5G and the Redmi Note 14.

Main technical specifications of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

​ Screen: 6.67-inch CrystalRes Amoled (curved, 1.5K, 120 Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Configurations: 8 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 256 GB and 12 GB + 512 GB

​Rear cameras: main 200 MP (OIS) + ultra wide angle 8 MP + macro 2 MP

Front camera: 20 MP

Battery and fast charging: 5,110 mAh with 120W

Connectivity: 5G

Operating system: Xiaomi HyperOS (Android 14)

Other elements: Dual SIM, eSIM, on-screen fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI functions, Gemini, IP68 resistance, NFC

Price: from 479 euros

Premium refinement

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G in lavender color (20bit)

If the design of the previous model was seductive, that of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G reinforces this jump and transmits a more premium style. The appreciation is influenced by presence radiating from the circular modulea very widespread aesthetic element among smartphones of photographic tour, and the back of vegan leather in Lavender Violet colorthe version in which 20bits has tested it.

The elegant dark module for cameras (20bit)

The circular module entails a big change in design for Redmi. He inside of the sphere, dark Unlike the other Pro brothers’ piece, it exudes elegance and a certain magnetism. The shine and sparkles also enhance the sensation. We must also highlight the ring that surrounds it and its touch of a watch bezel.

Detail of the vegan leather of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G in lavender color (20bit)

Leather, more common in POCO, gives an exquisite touch. The combination of the circular module with a rear of these characteristics is certainly a great stylistic success. On the other hand, the frames of this Redmi allow a good grip. Although comfortable in hand, its 205 grams are nevertheless noticeable (210 grams in black and blue).

A good curved screen

The curved screen of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (20bit)

His screen conforms to the quality expected from Xiaomi. With recognizable features such as Amoled technology and 6.67 inches, it once again offers the appeal of its curved conditiona feature that this year is not exclusive to the Pro+ model and is also present in the other two Pro phones. Its shine enhancement (local maximum brightness reaches 3,000 nits) provides comfortable viewing despite external light.

With 1.5K resolution (2712 x 1220) and the essential fluidity of 120 Hz, take care of the settings relative to the color temperature (vivid, saturated and original color Pro modes) and does not forget the functions for visual protection, which are within the reading mode.

Moving on to the sound complement, the visual experience is accompanied by correct speakers Dual stereo with Dolby Atmos.

The 200 MP continues

Photo with the 200 MP mode of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (20bit)

The photography of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+, with its strong points and aspects that can be improved, knows how to compete in the upper echelon of the middle level. The 200MP of its main camera, a resolution for which the specific mode must be activated, once again emerges as the attraction. This has a lot of marketing behind it, although it exerts its appeal. The 200 MP trend has lost intensity in the market, but Xiaomi renews its commitment for the third consecutive generation.

It also does not touch on the secondary composition, concerning the 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and the 2 MP macro camera. Although it may be asking for more than necessary, The next step would have to be a 50 MP secondary camerapreferably a telephoto. It does increase the resolution of the interesting selfie camera (from 16 to 20 MP).

Photo with the 2x zoom of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (20bit)

Photo with the 4x zoom of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (20bit)

Another photographic example with the 4x zoom of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (20bit)

Its 2x (46 mm) and 4x (92 mm) optical zooms are liked within the fact that, according to the scenarios, the results present a unequal character. The 30x digital does remain scarce and pixelated.

Photo with the normal mode of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (20bit)

It has portrait mode, night mode, the 200 MP, Pro mode, incorporates the dual view (to use the rear and front cameras at the same time) and allows you to take videos in 4K (24 and 30 fps). As a curiosity about the video, it gives the option to use teleprompter to read a script while recording yourself.

The AI ​​Image Expansion photo editing function can be used starting with the update that Xiaomi will introduce at the end of January. At the time of the analysis the AI eraser.

Snapdragon processor

The MediaTeK Dimensity 7200-Ultra, the processor of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, implied good performance, although in terms of fluency It is appreciated that his heir has changed to Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The phone that now integrates the Dimensity 7300-Ultra is the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, whose predecessor was curiously governed by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. In the Redmi world, Xiaomi alternates MediaTek and Qualcomm equally.

About him software, It is shocking that the Redmi Note 14 appear from the start with Xiaomi HyperOS and Android 14 when the POCO worse.





The Redmi Note 14 incorporate Gemini and enable, to different degrees, diverse AI features. The plus model, the one that adds the most, has, in addition to the aforementioned photo editing functions, those of Notes (Summary with AI, Design with AI, Text review with AI, Translate with AI), Recorder, AI Interpreter, AI Subtitles and the Circle to search from Google. By updating you will have the complete repertoire.

5,110 mAh and 120W charging

The battery of 5,110 mAh provides quite satisfactory autonomy. For example, at 25% it still has more than six hours of use. However, seeing that the sector is encouraging itself to fit batteries that They are around 6,000 mAh, a little more emphasis is missing on the part of Xiaomi, especially if you take into account the fact that the Redmi 14 Pro and the Redmi 14, the two 4G of the group, have 5,500 mAh.

Like the 200 MP, the Pro+ validates the exhilarating 120W fast chargingthe speed that Xiaomi reserves for its featured devices. As the times dictate, the charger comes separately.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, along with its box (20bit)



THE BEST * Its premium and refined design

​

* Its complete profile and the attractiveness of its powerful specifications

​

​* Keep the bet on the curved screen





WORST * Does not reflect the first HyperOS 2 and Android 15

​

​* Compared to the 6,000 mAh batteries that are beginning to appear, their rise to 5,110 mAh knows little

