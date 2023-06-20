He Redmi Note 12 ProXiaomi’s long-awaited upper-middle-range phone, offers characteristics premium to a price more accessible, breaking the schemes of the Chinese brand that usually focuses on the high-end.

With a sophisticated design and exceptional performance, this model is positioned as the most powerful of the Redmi Note 12 family, captivating technology fans.

One of the highlights of the Redmi Note 12 Pro is its impressive 6.67-inch display with Flow AMOLED technology, which provides Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This means that users will be able to enjoy an immersive visual experience, with vivid colors and exceptional fluidity in each interaction.

When it comes to performance, this phone is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, delivering snappy and efficient performance for all your everyday tasks, from web browsing to demanding games and apps.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in different storage configurations, ranging from 256GB with 8GB RAM up to 16GB RAM, providing ample space to store files, photos, videos, and apps without worry.

Photography is another strong point of this smartphone. Equipped with a triple rear camera system, the Redmi Note 12 Pro allows you to capture stunning images in any situation.

The 64 MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) ensures sharp, detailed photos, while the 8 MP ultra-wide lens captures expansive landscapes and group scenes without leaving anything out.

Plus, the 2 MP macro sensor lets you explore the world of close-ups with amazing precision. On the front, a 16 MP selfie camera takes care of capturing stunning selfies and making high-quality video calls.

Battery life won’t be a problem with the Redmi Note 12 Pro as it features fast charging to ensure your phone is ready in no time.

In addition, this device offers state-of-the-art connectivity, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and support for 5G networks, which guarantees fast and smooth browsing, as well as downloads and streaming of content without interruptions.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro also stands out for its comprehensive set of additional features.

It incorporates a side fingerprint sensor for fast and secure unlocking, stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience, Dolby Atmos technology for immersive sound, and Hi-Res audio support for exceptional sound quality.

In addition, it has an infrared emitter that allows you to control various electronic devices from the phone, providing comfort and versatility.

As for the operating system, the Redmi Note 12 Pro comes with MIUI 14, the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom interface based on Android. This combination offers a seamless user experience, with an intuitive interface and enhanced features to maximize productivity and entertainment.

The price of the Redmi Note 12 Pro is another highlight, since it stands at 13,999 pesos, which makes it an attractive option for those looking for a high-performance phone without compromising their budget.

In summary, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro is presented as a powerful and versatile smartphone, capable of satisfying the needs of the most demanding users in terms of performance, photography and visual experience.

With a sleek design, high-end features, and an affordable price, this phone promises to be a great contender in the upper-middle-range market.