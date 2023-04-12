redmi you will certainly know it, it is the Xiaomi division that deals with the creation of mid-range smartphones that have conquered users over the years. Today we are here to tell you about one of the latest models presented, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, here all the news about it!
Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, the technical data sheet and the prices revealed!
About a week ago, Xiaomi decided to further expand its Redmi Note range in Europe, announcing two alternative versions of its Redmi Note 12. We are talking about the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G and the Redmi Note 12s. Sadly though still nothing had been reported regarding price or features.
However, if the 12s still remains a big question mark, finally the Pro 4g has appeared in some countries on the official website, thus showing a first really interesting data sheet which we present below:
- Display: 6.67″ AMOLED 2400×1080, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,100nit peak brightness (regular 700nit), Dolby Vision certified, DCI-P3 gamut support
- SoC: Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8nm)
- memory:
- 6/8GB of RAM
- 128GB internal
- cameras:
- Front: 16MP, 1080p video
- rear:
- 108 MP main, 1/1.52″ sensor, f/1.9 aperture
- 8 MP ultra wide angle
- 2MP macro
- 2MP depth
- Battery: 5,000mAh with 67W charging
- connectivity: 4G dual SIM, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, GPS
- sound: 2x speakers
- other: side fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack
- OS: MIUI 13 customized Android 11
- Colors: Star Blue, Graphite Gray, Polar White, Ice Blue
Finally, as regards prices, we are talking about 329 euros in Eastern Europe and 349 euros for Germany. Unfortunately, we have no information for Italy, and we don’t even know when or if we will receive the device. Of course we will keep you updated!
