redmi you will certainly know it, it is the Xiaomi division that deals with the creation of mid-range smartphones that have conquered users over the years. Today we are here to tell you about one of the latest models presented, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, here all the news about it!

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, the technical data sheet and the prices revealed!

About a week ago, Xiaomi decided to further expand its Redmi Note range in Europe, announcing two alternative versions of its Redmi Note 12. We are talking about the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G and the Redmi Note 12s. Sadly though still nothing had been reported regarding price or features.

However, if the 12s still remains a big question mark, finally the Pro 4g has appeared in some countries on the official website, thus showing a first really interesting data sheet which we present below:

Display: 6.67″ AMOLED 2400×1080, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,100nit peak brightness (regular 700nit), Dolby Vision certified, DCI-P3 gamut support

SoC: Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8nm)

memory:

6/8GB of RAM

128GB internal

cameras:

Front: 16MP, 1080p video

rear:

108 MP main, 1/1.52″ sensor, f/1.9 aperture

8 MP ultra wide angle

2MP macro

2MP depth

Battery: 5,000mAh with 67W charging

connectivity: 4G dual SIM, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, GPS

sound: 2x speakers

other: side fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack

OS: MIUI 13 customized Android 11

Colors: Star Blue, Graphite Gray, Polar White, Ice Blue

Finally, as regards prices, we are talking about 329 euros in Eastern Europe and 349 euros for Germany. Unfortunately, we have no information for Italy, and we don’t even know when or if we will receive the device. Of course we will keep you updated!