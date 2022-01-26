The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi announced the new Redmi Note 11 series, formed by four new smartphones mid-range: Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. The promise is to have very performing features in all departments: computing power, photography, charging speed, display and SoC .

The new Redmi Note 11 series

Speaking of photography, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S mount again 108MP main sensors, for photos ultra detailed and bright. Featuring a 1 / 1.52 “Samsung HM2 sensor, the main camera uses 9-in-1 pixel binning technology and native dual ISO to deliver incredible images, along with dynamic range, superior color performance and excellent results, even in conditions The 8MP ultra-wide angle camera then extends the perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, while the 2MP macro captures details up close. In addition, the 2MP camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for portraits. The front camera of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S, finally, is equipped with a 16MP sensor with which to take clear selfies and natural looking.



The quality of the new is also important display, a 6.67 by 6.43-inch FHD + AMOLED DotDisplay, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz. In addition, the screen has a wide DCI-P3 color gamut, more vibrant pigments and a greater level of detail, all reaching up to 1200 nits to ensure screen brightness even in sunlight.





The new Redmi Note 11 are also noticeable in the design

The beautiful display is incorporated into a modern flat-edge design. In addition, with two extremely linear speakers located at the top and bottom of the device, the Redmi Note 11 series offers a complete entertainment experience, featuring immersive stereo sound for both gaming and video content.

In terms of performance, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by the advanced Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor. This chipset offers 5G connectivity and excellent performance, thanks to premium 6nm technology and click speeds up to 2.2GHz. Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S pass the challenge with the advanced MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor and up to 8GB RAM. Redmi Note 11 instead mounts a Snapdragon 680 built using a flagship-level 6nm processor, to offer superior performance without losing power. In addition, all four devices in the series are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery whose large capacity, in Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro, is flanked by a fast 67W turbo charge, which ensures a recharge of 50 Battery% * in just 15 minutes. Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 have a 33W Pro fast charge that allows a full charge in about an hour.

Talking about availability, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S are available in three versions – 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Redmi Note 11 is available in three versions – 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB.

For the prices we will have to wait for the products to arrive on the market.