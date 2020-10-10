Recently there was news that Xiaomi may launch a new smartphone in China under its Redmi brand. The general manager of Redmi gave such indications a few days ago. The company may soon launch 30 new models of Redmi and Redmi Note 10 in China. The Redmi Note 10 could be a rebranded version of the Mi 10T Lite app launched in Europe. Now, a tipster on Weibo has hinted that there may be a difference in the camera of this phone launched in China.Tipster Digital Chat Station says that the device with the J17 model number will have a 108MP camera. It will also have telephoto and macro lenses. Remind you that the Mi 10T Lite was listed on FCC with model number M2007J17G before launch. Usually G means global version but here M2007J17C means China variant of the device. The Mi 10T Lite was launched with a 120Hz LCD display, Snapdragon 750 processor and 4,820mAh battery. The Global variant has a 64-megapixel sensor, ultra-wide angle and macro lens camera setup.

Tipster has also mentioned the specifications of a device which meets a recent leak. According to the post, the device will have a 120Hz display, SM7225 (Snapdragon 750G) processor, 108 megapixel camera, 3300 watts with a 4800mAh battery. This further reinforces that the Redmi Note 10 will be a slightly altered version of the Mi 10T Lite launched in China. Apart from this, a report by XDA also stated that 108 megapixel sensors will be given in both variants to be launched in China.

Looking at the processor, it is known that Xiaomi is working on the promise of launching 5G devices in 2020. And if the reports prove to be true, this will be the first smartphone of Redmi to be given a 108 megapixel sensor. Please tell that the company has not launched the Redmi Note 9 series in China. But the company got the curtain from the Redmi 10X series. The new Redmi Note smartphone is reported to be launched in 1000 Chinese Yuan. If this happens then it will definitely be a very economical phone.