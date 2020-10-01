Redmi Note 10 series will be screened this month. In the Redmi Note 10 series, the company will launch Redmi Note 10 LTE, Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G handsets. Explain that this will happen for the first time while 5G connectivity will be available in the affordable Redmi Note lineup.According to reports, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor will be given in 5G models of Redmi Note 10. At the same time LTE version will have MediaTek Dimension 820 processor. The Redmi Note 10 series will have a 6.67-inch LCD full-screen display on which a punch-hole camera module can be given. The resolution of the display will be full HD +. Screen refresh rate can be up to 120 Hz.

Xiaomi’s current Redmi Note 9 lineup includes the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones. The initial price of these phones is Rs 11,999.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is a top-end variant. Its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,499, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 while 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro has 6.67 inch full HD + dot display. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect the screen. The phone comes with an anti-fingerprint protective coating.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 64-megapixel AI quad-camera setup. The handset has 64 megapixel primary, 8 megapixel ultra-wide, 5 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 32 megapixel front sensor.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The handset has up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of inbuilt storage. To power the phone, there is a 5020mAh battery which supports 33 watts fast charging.