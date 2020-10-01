Redmi is bringing the Redmi Note 10 series this month. The smartphone lineup will include at least three phones – Redmi Note 10 LTE, Redmi Note 10 5G, and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. For the first time, Xiaomi has come up with an affordable Redmi smartphone with 5G connectivity. According to reports, the 5G model of Redmi Note 10 will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The LTE version will feature MediaTek’s Dimension 820 processor.

The Redmi Note 10 series is said to come with a 6.67-inch LCD full-screen display, punch-hole camera module. The display is expected to offer full HD + resolution and a refresh rate up to 120Hz. There are three phones in Xiaomi’s current Redmi Note 9 lineup – Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Their starting price is Rs 11,999. The top-end model comes in three variants – 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. These models have been priced at Rs 18,499, Rs 16,999 and 19,999 respectively.

Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 6.67-inch Full HD + Dot display with 450nits brightness. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and anti-oil and an anti-fingerprint protective coating. It has a 64-megapixel AI quad-camera setup. Which comes with 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It also has a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.