The Redmi Note 10 series is going to be launched soon. The launch date has not been announced yet. But reports said that it could be launched later this month. Much buzz has already been made about the Redmi Note 10. There is a lot of talk about the specifications of the smartphone. It has been said that the most talked about camera department. Redmi note 10 is said to have a 108 megapixel camera.

A famous tipster on the internet has said that a Xiaomi phone with J17 ‘model number can come with a 108-megapixel camera. The tipster revealed that the camera setup may come with a macro sensor. There is no clear information yet about the specifications of the Rodmi Note 10 series.

It has been said that the Redmi Note 10 series camera will be better than other smartphones. Usually 64 megapixel or 48 megapixel camera is found in the smartphone but the Redmi Note 10 series will be better than these. This will be a major upgrade since the Redmi Note 9 series. The top-end model in the Redmi Note 9 series is the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The phone comes with a 64-megapixel AI quad-camera setup.

The phone comes with a 64-megapixel AI quad-camera setup. Which includes 64MP primary camera (1 / 1.7 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 super pixel, f / 1.89), 8MP ultra-wide angle camera (1.12μm, f / 2.2 μ FOV 119 °), 5MP macro camera (2cm focus distance, 1.12μm), and 2MP depth sensor.