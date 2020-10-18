Xiaomi is working on a new Redmi K30s smartphone. According to reports, the Redmi K30s Mi 10T will be rebranded. Which was recently launched in India. Prior to the official launch, the Redmi K30s have been spotted on China’s TENAA website. As expected, some details of some of the smartphones have been revealed in the listing. According to Playfuldroid (via GSMARena), the Redmi K30s will come with a 64-megapixel rear camera.

Xiaomi may also launch the Redmi K30s Pro with a 108-megapixel camera as a rebranded version of the Mi 10T Pro. Redmi K30s are also said to come in three RAM variants – 6GB, 8GB and 12GB. It will also be available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB. The smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery. Talking about the phone’s display, the phone will have a 6.67-inch LCD with full HD + resolution. It will also have an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 made its debut in December last year. The phone came with a 6.67-inch 20: 9 Full HD + display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 120Hz refresh rate. It also had a quad-camera setup that included a 64-megapixel primary sensor (IMX686, 1 / 1.7-inch, f / 1.89, 1.6um), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and 5 The-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel selfie cameras are housed in a pop-up module.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. It was powered by a 4,500mAh battery.