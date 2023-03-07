Redmi A2 is a new smartphone in the series redmi that has been talked about for a while. Heir to Redmi A1, it promises to be a low-end device with an incredibly low price but still able to discover. Here are all news about it!

Redmi A2 is about to arrive, here are the rumors about its price!

Redmi A2 you have probably already heard of it, especially if you are always looking for reliable but low-priced devices to save money. After all, not everyone can afford top of the range and for this reason the Redmi line meets its users. Redmi A2 is an example of this!

According to WinFuture, in fact, the device would be about to hit the market, to be precise in Germany, over the next few weeks. And apparently the price it will be more than accessible: less than 100 euros!

Obviously, with such a low cost, some renunciations cannot be missing: for example, there will be no support for 5G and there will be no fingerprint sensor, which however could arrive in a future Plus version as happened with the A1. Also, no NFC. In any case, if you are interested in purchasing, we leave you a brief technical sheet below and of course We will keep you updated on all the news!