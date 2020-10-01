Redmi’s latest and budget smartphone Redmi 9i can be purchased in the cell today. The sale will begin at 12 noon at Flipkart as well as mi.com and Mi Home stores. This phone will be available from online as well as offline stores. The Redmi 9i was launched by the company in September. This smartphone coming in the budget segment is equipped with many great features.The price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant of Redmi 9 is Rs 8,299. At the same time, you will have to spend Rs 9,299 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant. This phone comes in Midnine Black, Nature Green and Sea Blue color options.

Specifications of Redmi 9i

The phone has a 6.53-inch HD + with 720×1600 pixel resolution. The phone comes with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. This phone equipped with 4 GB RAM has a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC processor. With the internal storage of up to 128 GB, the memory of this phone can be increased to 512 GB with the help of micro SD card.

Xiaomi launches Mi 10T smartphone series, learn price and features

For photography, in this phone you will get a 13-megapixel single rear camera with LED flash. At the same time, this phone has a 5 megapixel camera for selfie. To give power to the phone, it has a 5000mAh battery, which comes with 10 Watt fast charging support.

Reliance Orbic smartphone with Snapdragon processor and Android 10, price even lower

Talking about OS, Redmi 9i works on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. For connectivity, options such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, VoWiFi and Micro USB port have been provided.