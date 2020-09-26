Xiaomi has recently launched several new smartphones in India. Most of these phones come at a budget price. Recently, the company introduced four new phones in the Redmi 9 series. These include Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9i and Redmi 9 Prime. The price of all these smartphones of Redmi 9 series is less than 10 thousand rupees. Let us tell you how different the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A are in the budget. Compare them in terms of price, features and specifications.From the front, the design of Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A is almost the same and waterdrop notch has been given in them. Both phones have different designs on the rear panel. The Redmi 9A camera is vertically, while the Redmi 9 has a square shaped design camera. The back panel of the Redmi 9 has textures and it comes in Orange, Black and Blue colors.

At the same time, the Redmi 9A smartphone is available in green, black color. Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 have a 6.53 inch HD + display.

Buy non-Chinese smartphones for less than Rs 10,000



Processor, RAM and Storage

The MediaTek Helio G25 processor has been given in the Redmi 9A. This phone comes in 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage.

The Redmi 9 handset has a 2.3 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Redmi 9 smartphone comes in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage and 4 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage.

If you want to increase the battery life of the phone, then definitely know these 5 tips

Battery & Operating System

5000mAh battery has been given to power the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9. Both smartphones come with MIUI 12.

The camera

The Redmi 9 has a 13-megapixel primary with aperture F / 2.2 and a dual-rear camera setup with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with aperture F / 2.4. The rear camera supports modes such as phase detection auto focus, HDR, AI portrait mode, face recognition. The phone has a 5 megapixel front camera with aperture F / 2.2 for selfie.

Redmi 9A has a 13-megapixel real camera with aperture F / 2.2. At the same time, this phone has a 5 megapixel front camera for selfie enthusiasts.



cost

The price of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant of Redmi 9 is Rs 8,999 while 4G B RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999.

Talk about Redmi 9A, its 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant costs Rs 6,799 and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant costs Rs 7,499.