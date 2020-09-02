Redmi has today launched its new smartphone Redmi 9A in India. The company is promoting this phone with the tagline ‘Desh ka Smartphone’. The phone’s 2 GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant costs 6,799 and the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant costs Rs 7,499. Apart from Amazon India, the phone can be purchased from mi.com and Mi Home stores.The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS display. The phone has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Unibody 3D design has been given in this phone with Aura 360 design. The phone has a Media Tech Helio G25 processor. For gaming, it has Hyper Engine Game Technology. Users can also increase the memory of this phone with a micro SD card if needed.

The phone works on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. For photography, the phone has a 13-megapixel AI rear camera with LED flash. Many modes have been given for better photography in the phone. For selfie, you will get a 5 megapixel camera in it. The front camera of the phone supports the Face Unlock feature.

To give power to the phone, it has a 5000mAh battery. To get the phone charged quickly, a 10 W charger has been given in it. The company claims that this battery can give a backup of up to two days. The phone can be viewed for 24 hours. The phone comes with P2i coating which protects it from water.