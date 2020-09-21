Xiaomi’s budget smartphone Redmi 9 will be available for sale in India today. Redmi 9 was launched in India only last month, its price is within 10 thousand. The sale of Redmi 9 will start at 12 o’clock via the official website of Amazon and MI. The base model of Redmi 9 starts at Rs 8,999 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The variant that comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is Rs 9,999. The smartphone is available in three color options of Carbon Black, Sky Blue and Sporty Orange.

Redmi 9 features

Redmi 9 has a 6.53 inch HD dot view display, whose resolution is 720×1,600 pixels. MIUI based on Android 10 runs on 12. It will be given 4 GB RAM with the Octa-core MediaTek G35 processor. Has given two options of inbuilt storage – 64 GB and 128 GB. Redmi 9 also has support for microSD card. It will be possible to use cards up to 512 GB.

Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, Micro-USB and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back side.Redmi 9 has a 5,000 mAh battery. It supports 10 watt fast charging, Redmi 9 will have a dual rear camera setup for photos and videos. The primary sensor will be 12 megapixels and a 2 megapixel depth sensor will be provided with it.