Xiaomi’s budget phone will be available for sale today. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Redmi 9 Prime will be Rs 9,999. At the same time, the variant with 128 GB storage will be priced at Rs 11,999. This smartphone comes in four color options of ‘Matte Black’, ‘Mint Green’, ‘Space Blue’ and ‘Sunrise Flare’.

The Redmi 9 Prime will feature Corning Gorilla Glass 3 at the top, with a 6.53-inch full HD + display. The smartphone has P2i coating available for splash resistance. It has four rear cameras including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Apart from this, 8 mega pixels front camera has been given for selfie.

ALSO READ- Amazon Wow Salary Days: Huge Discounts on AC, Fridge and Washing Machine, Learn Deals and Offers

In addition to the 5,020mAh battery, the smartphone has support for fast charging up to 18W via USB Type-C port. Xiaomi says that the phone can last up to two days on a single charge. Redmi 9 Prime includes 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, VoWiFi, for connectivity. The smartphone has a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition to unlock the phone.The phone is based on Android 10.