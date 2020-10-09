You can buy Redmi’s cool budget smartphone Redmi 9 Prime in the sale today. The sale will begin on mi.com from 12 noon. The phone comes in two variants 4 GB + 64 GB and 4 GB + 128 GB. The phone has great features such as quad camera setup with 5,020 mAh battery.The variant with 64 GB storage of Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs 9,999. At the same time, you will have to spend Rs 11,999 for its 128 GB internal storage variant. This phone comes in four color options- matte black, mint green, space blue and sunrise flair.

Specifications of Redmi 9 Prime

The phone has a 6.53-inch full HD + IPS display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution. The aspect ratio of this phone coming with Gorilla Glass 3 protection is 19.5: 9. Equipped with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, this phone has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

AI Quad Camera setup is available in this phone for photography. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle with a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In this phone for selfie, you will get an 8 megapixel front camera.

To give power to the phone, it has a battery of 5,020mAh. The phone comes with 18 Watt fast charging support. All the standard options for connectivity are available in this phone with rear fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock feature.

