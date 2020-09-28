Redmi 9, launched last month, is going to be available in the cell from 12 o’clock today. The phones will be available on the official website of Amazon and MI. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery. The price of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant of Redmi 9 is 8,999 rupees. Cashback of 5 percent will be given on ICICI Bank’s credit card payment by purchasing the phone from Amazon in the cell. But the special thing is that this deal is only for Prime Members, apart from this, 5 percent cashback will also be available on HSBC’s credit card payment.

Redmi 9 specification

Redmi 9 has a 6.53 inch HD dot view display, whose resolution is 720×1,600 pixels. MIUI based on Android 10 runs on 12. It will be given 4 GB RAM with the Octa-core MediaTek G35 processor. Has given two options of inbuilt storage – 64 GB and 128 GB. Redmi 9 also has support for microSD card. It will be possible to use cards up to 512 GB. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, Micro-USB and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back side.Redmi 9 has a 5,000 mAh battery. It supports 10W fast charging

Redmi 9 will have a dual rear camera setup for photos and videos. The primary sensor will be of 12 megapixels and a 2 megapixel depth sensor will be provided with it. In this case, the phone is different from Redmi 9C, as it comes with three cameras. The new phone has a 5-megapixel camera on the front.