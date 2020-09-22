If you are thinking of buying a power bank for your smartphone, then Xiaomi has brought a special offer for you. The company has cut the price of 20,000 mAh Redmi Power Bank under its Redmi brand by Rs 200. Launched with a price tag of Rs 1,599, you can now buy this Redmi Powerbank for Rs 1,399.The power bank got the information about this price cut from its official Twitter handle. In the tweet, the company also said that apart from Mi Home stores, users can also buy this power bank from their nearest retail outlet.

This power bank of Redmi comes in black and white color. This power bank with a capacity of 20000mAh has two input ports. One of these is Micro USB port and the other is USB Type-C port. Two output ports are also provided in the power bank.

Meanwhile, the company has launched its new smartphone Redmi 9i in India last week. The variant of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage of the phone is priced at Rs 8,299. At the same time, its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant comes with a price of Rs 9,299. The phone has a 6.53-inch HD + IPS display. This phone coming with MediaTek Helio G25 processor has a 5000mAh battery. The phone has a 13-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera for photography.