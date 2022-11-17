Redmayne, Peru’s eternal nightmare: fans curse him for leaving them without the World Cup

The Peruvian team defeated Paraguay this Wednesday in a friendly match as part of Juan Reynoso’s preparation to play the next South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. However, the match was marked by the fury of the Peruvian fans who once again remembered their nightmare, the goalkeeper who left them without a World Cup.

The Monumental stadium, venue of the game that the Incas won 1-0, was not well received, but on social networks the fans played their own game.

the endless nightmare

The fans remembered, with curses in between, the goalkeeper Andrew

redmayneremembered for his curious dance in the Peruvian playoff penalties against Australia.

That match ended 0-0 and it was necessary to resort to penalties, where the goalkeeper Redmayne became a national idol and a ‘trending topic’ for making effective his unique way of trying to make the pitcher nervous.

This one, already in Qatar, will compete for the position under the sticks with Matt Ryan, a veteran goalkeeper who plays for FC Copenhagen and perhaps one of the team’s most mediatic players along with Aaron Mooy (Shanghai Port) and Ajdin Hrustic (Eintracht Frankfurt). ).

Peruvian curses

On social networks, Peruvian fans cursed the Australian goalkeeper who left them without the possibility of being in the World Cup in Qatar.

“I hate you, Redmayne. Right now we would be playing Poland or Germany,” says one of the comments from a fan.

Redmayne became a trend in a few minutes, while Peru defeated Paraguay in the friendly

Papa Redmayne in Peru we don’t hate him, nobody hates his father — karifnogg (@karifnogg) November 17, 2022

This is our World Cup, we’re taking it when Papa Redmayne knocked us out. — Peruvian Venom 🇵🇪 (@jazzzrc5) November 17, 2022

The goalkeeper was recently in the company of several Peruvian fans who visited him and even asked for photos and autographs.

A false image also circulated on networks in which the goalkeeper was seen upon his arrival in Qatar with a Peru shirt, generating new Inca outrage.

Andrew Redmayne 🇦🇺 posed with a group of Peruvians in Australia. Why? His club, Sydney FC will offer 100 tickets to the Peruvian community for the city derby. 🇵🇪😳 pic.twitter.com/lyFuuAvQwz — Soccer Fans – Peru (@fanaticospe) November 9, 2022

