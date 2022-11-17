Thursday, November 17, 2022
Redmayne, Peru’s eternal nightmare: fans curse him for leaving them without the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in Sports
The goalkeeper who danced in the playoff penalties is back in the news.

The Peruvian team defeated Paraguay this Wednesday in a friendly match as part of Juan Reynoso’s preparation to play the next South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. However, the match was marked by the fury of the Peruvian fans who once again remembered their nightmare, the goalkeeper who left them without a World Cup.

The Monumental stadium, venue of the game that the Incas won 1-0, was not well received, but on social networks the fans played their own game.

the endless nightmare

The fans remembered, with curses in between, the goalkeeper Andrew
redmayneremembered for his curious dance in the Peruvian playoff penalties against Australia.

That match ended 0-0 and it was necessary to resort to penalties, where the goalkeeper Redmayne became a national idol and a ‘trending topic’ for making effective his unique way of trying to make the pitcher nervous.

This one, already in Qatar, will compete for the position under the sticks with Matt Ryan, a veteran goalkeeper who plays for FC Copenhagen and perhaps one of the team’s most mediatic players along with Aaron Mooy (Shanghai Port) and Ajdin Hrustic (Eintracht Frankfurt). ).

Peruvian curses

On social networks, Peruvian fans cursed the Australian goalkeeper who left them without the possibility of being in the World Cup in Qatar.

“I hate you, Redmayne. Right now we would be playing Poland or Germany,” says one of the comments from a fan.

Redmayne became a trend in a few minutes, while Peru defeated Paraguay in the friendly

The goalkeeper was recently in the company of several Peruvian fans who visited him and even asked for photos and autographs.

A false image also circulated on networks in which the goalkeeper was seen upon his arrival in Qatar with a Peru shirt, generating new Inca outrage.

