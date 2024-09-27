According to the brand, RedMagic Nova is the best triple-A gaming tablet thanks to the combination of a powerful processor, large screen, long-lasting battery, and an advanced passive and active cooling system.

With an all-metal design, RedMagic Nova has a CNC-carved central frame. The tablet weighs 520g and is 7.3mm thick.

RedMagic Nova with the most powerful Snapdragon

Inside the new RedMagic Nova we have a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Edition processor, a more powerful version of the SoC with a 3.4 GHz Cortex-X4 main core and a 1 GHz GPU. Currently there is no chip as advanced like this, so we would be facing the most complete Android device in terms of performance.

To make it even more powerful, it has a 9-layer cooling system with a 20,000 RPM turbofan. Between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the fan is a heat pipe, an air duct; a heat dissipation alloy; graphene; a copper sheet; thermal conductive gel; a copper foil for the motherboard and an all-metal aviation aluminum body.

On the other hand, the battery is 10,100 mAh with 80 W charging support. According to the brand, you can have up to 10 hours of gaming and almost 19 hours of normal use.

The panel is a 10.9-inch IPS LCD that allows a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and touch sampling up to 840 Hz. In addition, it has a 20 MP front camera and a 20 MP rear camera. 50MP.

Reservations for RedMagic Nova are now open and the first to have it will do so starting October 7 through redmagic.gg and the general sale will be on October 16. The price of the new tablet is 11,999 pesos for the model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. There is also a 16 GB RAM and 512 GB version.

