













RedMagic 9 Pro+ will also have a special Bumblebee edition









RedMagic, a ZTE brand, announces new collaboration with Transformers. The Chinese brand will be launching a new version of its flagship phone at the end of this month: the RedMagic 9 Pro+ Bumblebee.

This is the second time such a partnership has happened, after the 8S Pro+ also featured a Transformers-inspired paint job.

According to a recently shared teaser The new variant of RedMagic 9 Pro+ will arrive on March 29.

RedMagic 9 Pro+ Bumblebee edition for March 29

At the moment there are no official images of the phone, but it is likely that we will see some teasers in the days leading up to its launch. Without a doubt, we hope to see a yellow paint that maintains the aesthetics of one of the most beloved Transformers.

This Red Magic 9 Pro+ version is slightly different from its non-Plus variant and we hope it reaches other countries. In terms of specifications, the smartphone has a 5,500 mAh battery with 165W charging to offer a full day of games, music or social networks.

Being a smartphone designed for video games and multimedia content, it has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform; as well as up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Among other features, its 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 hits stands out. Without ruling out the 50 megapixel main camera.

The regular edition is now available with a price of approximately $775, which goes up to $1,000, depending on memory options. We expect the Red Magic 9 Pro+ Bumblebee to stay in the same price range.

Source: weibo

