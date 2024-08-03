He REDMAGIC 9 Pro From the Nubia brand, it is a high-end cell phone that can easily compete with the premium range beast. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultrasince it has certain amenities such as 6500mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processorand it is also prepared for heavy games. Below, we tell you the features of this smartphone and its price.

REDMAGIC 9 Pro: PRICE

On Amazon Mexico, this cell phone with the capacity of 512GB+16GB RAM is available from $17,999 Mexican pesosin addition to the possibility of paying from 3 to 12 months without interest.

If you decide on a one-year term, each monthly payment on Amazon Mexico could cost you from $1,499.91 Mexican pesos.

REDMAGIC 9 Pro: Features

⦿ Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, 2480 x 1116 pixel resolution

⦿ Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, RedCore R2 Pro

⦿ Rear camera: 50 megapixel main with optical stabilization (OIS), 50 megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 megapixel macro

⦿ Front: 16 megapixels

⦿ Battery: 6,500 mAh with 80W fast charging

This phone features a multi-dimensional cooling system as it incorporates new aerospace-grade phase-change materials (PCM). Heat can be stored within this material and released slowly so that you feel less heat from the phone while playing games, making it more comfortable to hold the phone. The built-in high-speed turbo fan accelerates heat dissipation and the fan noise is as quiet as a whisper.

How to pay in installments without interest on Amazon Mexico?

The price of this equipment is $17,999 Mexican pesos, giving CLICK HERE. However, in the case of this product, the option of up to 12 months without interest allows you to purchase eligible products through a plan with the card that participates in the program, which you can check when making your purchase. If you want to pay in installments, we present the total depending on the period you select:

⦿ 3 months: You would pay $5,999.66 per month, which would be $17,999 Mexican pesos

⦿ 6 months: You would pay $2,999.83 per month, which would be $17,999 Mexican pesos

⦿ 9 months: You would pay $1,999.88 per month, which would be $17,999 Mexican pesos

⦿ 12 months: You would pay $1,499.91 per month, which would be $17,999 Mexican pesos

⦿ 18 months: You would pay $1,224.93 per month, which would be $22,048.78 Mexican pesos

⦿ 24 months: You would pay $995.94 per month, which would be $23,902.67 Mexican pesos

