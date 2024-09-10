The gaming phone market RedMagic 9 Pro is positioned as one of the most powerful and sought-after devices today. This Chinese cell phone, designed specifically for gamers, combines power, durability and high-end features at a competitive price.

He RedMagic 9 Pro It impresses from the first glance thanks to its durable glass design, which not only offers an elegant aesthetic, but the device also includes custom lights on the turbo fan and shoulder triggers, giving it a futuristic touch.

The screen 6.8-inch FHD+ (2480 x 1116) AMOLED It is one of its greatest attractions, with BOE Q9+ technology and a rate of refresh rate up to 120Hz. This screen ensures vivid images, accurate colors and perfect fluidity for the most demanding games. In addition, its surround sound is reinforced with high-fidelity speakers certified by DTS: XULTRA.

Inside, the RedMagic 9 Pro is powered by the latest processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3combined with up to 16GB RAM and a storage of up to 512GBdelivering uncompromising performance. This power ensures that both video games and everyday tasks run smoothly.

With this device overheating is not a problem, since the RedMagic 9 Pro solves this problem with its system of ICE 13 Multi-Dimensional Refrigeration. Thanks to a turbo fan, air ducts, copper sheets and graphene, this system ensures that the device maintains an optimal temperature at all times.

RedMagic 9 Pro is not far behind in the photography section. Its camera system includes a configuration of 50MP + 50MP + 2MP with optical image stabilization, while its front camera 16MP, Located under the screen, it allows you to take clear and futuristic selfies.

The double battery 6500 mAh cell ensures long gaming sessions without worrying about running out of charge, complemented by a technology of 80W fast chargingwhich allows you to recharge the device in a short time.

He RedMagic 9 Pro has different prices depending on its configuration. The most complete, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, It has a price of $16,999while the most economical option, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storageis available for $13,999.