Red Magic 8 PRO+ is very close to undergoing a radical transformation, as the RedMagic 8S will soon arrive, a ‘bestial’ device that will have 24GB RAM and the latest version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with Android chips for the best performance for gamer users.

RedMagic 8S PRO is the only mobile device with 24GB RAM and despite the fact that at the moment only some technical details and visualizations of the device are available. Everything makes the new gaming cell phone look like a processing beast.

8S Pro is the upgraded version of Red Magic 8 Pro. On the outside, the two devices are completely the same. However, in its bowels the new equipment of the Chinese manufacturer has incredible updates.

Some of the most particular features that will make the gaming cell phone one of the favorites among video game lovers is its new cooling system, ICE 12 with twelve layers of heat dissipation, fans, a double-pumped vapor chamber, and other attributes that will allow the device stays cool, even during the most demanding processes.

RedMagic 8S Pro Features

Screen: 6.8″ FULLHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen, 3.36 GHz Octa Core

Main camera: Multiple of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

5000 mAh battery with 165W fast charge

finger triggers

Refrigeration system

It is due to all these features, that the RedMagic 8S Pro is expected to be priced a little above its lower version, the RedMagic 8 Pro, which is priced at $18,999.00 pesos.

The international version of the RedMagic 8S Pro is scheduled to be placed on manufacturer platforms on July 18, 2023, and the most RAM-rich device on the market is expected to go on sale later this month.