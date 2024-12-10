The most striking of the plugins is the one that allows you to increase the resolution and fluidity of the title in an “artificial” way. The user activates the mode and the chip “compensates” for the frames which the game does not have, scales the image to a larger size and improves the textures. The technology is based on artificial intelligence models that are already operating on consoles. For example, in Genshin Impact You can “force” the doubling of your refresh rate, even if there is no such option in your menu. The creators limit their game to 60 fps, but with the plugin a player can unlock 120 fps. The change is noticeable immediately.

This is the menu to increase image quality and frame rate on the Redmagic 10 Pro.

Of course the improvement entails greater battery consumption and an increase in temperature (the phone suggests adding an external fan). It’s completely worth it. The device has a huge battery to make up for it. Redmagic says they will continue to include games compatible with this technology.

Genshin Impact at 120 FPS, a feature that is blocked by the developers themselves.

Some considerations in this terminal

There is an aspect of the phone that insists on peeking into this satisfying experience. The RedMagic 10 Pro brings with it an inexplicable bloatware. There are at least two unnecessary sections that there is no way to get rid of (for now). For example, it contains folders called “hot apps” and “hot games”, which are just an excuse to introduce advertising to the phone. Furthermore, if you opt for their REDMAGIC OS customization layer you will find that they have removed Google’s Discover section to include z-Board, an application that in theory has the same purpose, but works noticeably worse.

Photographic section

As for the cameras, the RedMagic 10 Pro continues the path it is already accustomed to. There will be no major surprises. The main camera ensures colorful and sharp photos in good light circumstances, with a notable improvement in processing compared to the 9 Pro. The zoomed-out photos are the ones that look great.

On the other hand, regarding the camera selfieA notch-free screen is appreciated when playing, but the sensor is still barely functional. There is a future in the concept of the lens under the displaybut we are not yet facing the definitive version of the technology. It is also evident that there is more work software to compensate for technical limitations.