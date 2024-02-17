music

Claudio Cabona

Genoa – RedLine returns to the spotlight after a year. And he does it with “Balla”, his new single, which he decided to play live with his musicians for the Secolo XIX. «It's a song that actually opens a new direction – says the young artist – it's a piece in which funk echoes are the protagonists, it's the genre that I'm increasingly reflecting on. It's a song that was supposed to be released last summer, but some personal problems and “writer's block” slowed everything down. After the publication of the first EP I had the need to grow musically and humanly to create new music.” RedLine, born Luca Cerati, an artist born in 1999 from Varazze, recorded the new piece at the Room Studio in Genoa. This 2024 will be an important year for him in which he will try to increasingly focus on his music, reaching a new step of awareness. «The new song describes a meeting between two boys, who liked and loved each other in the past and who are attracted again, but the fear that everything could turn into a mistake keeps them in check – says RedLine – the meeting takes place in a disco and two decide to dance and not think about anything, all to ease the tension and see what will happen.” In 2023 RedLine performed in La Claque, participating in the Goa Boa Selection and opening the Bassi Maestro concert. In May and August 2023 he held two concerts in Varazze, sharing the stage with the 4 Calamano, and now he is preparing to return live once again. Service by Claudio Cabona



03:02