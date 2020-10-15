To combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started a ‘Red Light On, Cart Off’ campaign from today. CM Kejriwal has appealed to the people that from now on everyone will turn off their car at red light.

Kejriwal said, “We all will take a pledge today that we will stop our car at red light. One crore vehicles are registered in Delhi. If even 10 lakh vehicles start shutting down their car at red light then the experts count me It has been given that in the year PM 10 pollution will be reduced by 1.5 tons and PM 2.5 pollution will be reduced by 0.4 tons. “

7000 rupees will be saved in a year

The Chief Minister says that if all people start shutting down their car at red light, then there can be a saving of seven thousand rupees annually. He said, “A car spends about 15-20 minutes on a red light every day and consumes about 200 mL of oil in it. If you start shutting down the car at a red light, you can save 7000 rupees a year.”

Restriction on generator

The use of generators has been banned in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution. Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, including Delhi, will be subject to complete ban on the use of diesel generators except essential and emergency services. For construction work in major projects like highway and metro, approval will have to be obtained from the State Pollution Control Board first.

According to the Delhi government, these thermal power plants running around Delhi also have the biggest contribution in Delhi’s pollution. Delhi government is the only government in the country that has shut down all thermal power plants in its state.

read this also

How much property Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns, know where to invest money

TRP ban for next 12 weeks, NBA welcomes BARC decision