Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The “veteran” English star, Jimmy Redknapp, 50 years old, and currently a television commentator, strongly criticized his compatriot Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United striker, accusing him of being a “lazy” player who does not give his full effort in matches, noting that this was clearly evident during his team's match against Brentford in The English Premier League, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Redknapp said in his interview on Sky Sports: I think that the United fans were hoping that their team would play a good match against Brentford, just as they played a great match against Liverpool, and beat them and knocked them out of the FA Cup. The fans thought that the Reds match would give… The players push forward in the next matches, but the team was very bad.

He added: I do not want to repeat what I always say about the lack of effort, poor fitness, lack of real desire to win, and the failure of players in individual confrontations.

He said: When I look at Rashford, while he is on the field, I feel that he is having fun and is not playing the ball as if he were a crazy person, and he seems to have forgotten that he is playing in the English Premier League, which requires exerting maximum effort in order to win matches.

Redknapp, who played for Liverpool, Tottenham, Southampton and Bournemouth, admitted that he was surprised by United's poor condition against Brentford and their appearance at such a modest level, expressing his disappointment and feeling of frustration.

He returned to talking about Rashford, saying: Marcus has a lot of talent, has good physical fitness in general, and can run, dribble, shoot and score, but he is “lazy” even though he scored 30 goals last year in various competitions, but I think he only scored 8 this season. Goals, 7 of them in the league and one goal in the Federation Cup.

Redknapp, who played for the England national team from 1995 to 1999, said: I hear that Rashford does not enjoy playing football, and that there is something occupying him, and this is enough, in my estimation, for him to feel a kind of internal tornness. I want to see him more mobile on the field, and I want to I see him smiling, because everyone knows that he is United's most talented player and can do a lot.