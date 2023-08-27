Indeed, De Zerbi enjoys more and more the esteem of his colleagues from all over the world. The last to have expressed himself in laudatory terms was Jamie Redknapp. The former Liverpool footballer, son of the well-known manager Harry, is now a columnist for ‘Sky Sports’ and has spared no compliments on De Zerbi’s work: “Brighton play fantastic football. It is a team brilliantly managed by a coach who is potentially one of the greatest of all time and who often manages to make his colleagues feel inadequate. This year they changed something in their style, they scored four goals, but they could have scored many more because De Zerbi’s teams always manage to create lots of chances”.

Redknapp jr then had words of praise for the leadership of Brighton: “The growth of this team seems limitless. I think they have so many talented players that losing some of them doesn’t seem to affect the balance, because they always find the next star and have players who will be wonderful assets for other clubs in the future“. See also Pereira vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the visit of León to the current league champion

In short, never as in this case can it be said that public opinion in England is not influenced by the result. Under De Zerbi’s management, Brighton boast the third best attack in the Premier League and are the second team with the most ball possession after Manchester City.

August 27 – 12:32

