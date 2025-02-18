The investment vehicle Redit Venturescreated by Valencian technological institutes to boost disruptive companies in areas of innovation in which they work, adds a new company. The specialized fund has created together with AITEX Textile Center The new honeytex company to go Its technology based on the structures of bees hives to sectors such as aeronautics and automotive.

The new technology base company focuses on the manufacture of nuclei with bee panel morphology, also known as nuclei HoneycomB, an artificial structure with hexagonal geometric form. These structures have been imitated for millennia by humanity, for example in tissues, because they allow greater solidity and resistance using much less material.

Until now its manufacture is basically manual, but Honeytex has developed a technology for obtain nuclei and components the automated way from recycled materials With the savings of costs that it supposes for the manufacture of pieces and subsets for industries such as aeronautics, automotive or construction.

Low weight and high productivity

The new company wants to bring its use to the design of pieces and products for sectors with high technical requirements, low weight and high productivity. In addition, the use of recycled and recyclable materials also allows compliance with the objectives of sustainability and reduction of environmental impact, since it is an alternative of pieces and products based on materials that have a great difficulty of recycling or that do not achieve sufficient benefits and are replaced by others that increase the weight of the final product.

Gonzalo Belenguer, counselor of Redit Ventures Consider that the launch of Honeytex “is another example of the positive impact of the network of technological institutes in the Valencian Community and the commitment in the generation of new technological base companies with high growth potential in the region. This is the fifth Company that will contribute to creating high value -added jobs. “

Redit Ventures thus adds a new spin-off of its technological centers. The specialized investment vehicle has been promoted by the 11 Technological Institutes associated with REDIT (Network of Technological Institutes of the Valencian Community) to enhance the transfer of technology to the business fabric and complement the transfer activity of the technological institutes, creating new business fabric High Technology Based (Deep Tech)