OfEliana Liotta

Eliana Liotta's «Smart Tips» column talks about how to enhance the most well-known food in the kitchen and how easy it has become to throw it away rather than reuse it

Recover the stale bread It's good for the planet and also for your health. In the baguette that is no longer fragrant, thestarch resistant, which could improve the composition of the microbiota, the population of bacteria and other microorganisms in our intestine.

The waste numbers The estimate, frankly chilling, is that a third of all food produced is lost or wasted. In our country, one of the foods that most often ends up in the bin is bread and this is even more special because it is the symbol of humanity at the table, the nourishment of the Egyptians and the Hittites, the Jews and the Romans, «the daily bread» of prayers.

In the freezer Every Italian throws away some about a kilo every year (according to the latest report by Waste Watcher International Observatory on Food and Sustainability). It would be enough to freeze it: bread in the freezer in fact it does not lose its nutritional properties and you can then revive it in the microwave, in the toaster or in the oven.

How to recycle The michette that are no longer fresh are recycled with a little imagination and an eye for tradition. They are obtained toast for soups, prepare the panzanella of Tuscan gastronomy with a base of tomato and oil, the bread crumbsthey are toasted bruschettas. In Campania it is made «oh boy», a crunchy specialty to dip in minestrone or sauces.

Resistant starch Stale bread has been the object of curiosity among scientists for some years. Inside it, a fraction of starch is created which is not modified and absorbed during digestion. Is called resistant starch (in the sense that it resists digestive enzymes) and reaches the large intestine, where it behaves like dietary fibre: it can be fermented by probiotic bacteria which in turn produce postbiotics such as short-chain fatty acids, useful for human health.