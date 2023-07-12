Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Redi | Grease with a “shocking” smell spilled over the cars in Red’s parking garage

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Foul-smelling grease flooded the couple’s car in the parking garage from the grease separator.

Commercial center Those shopping in Red’s parking garage on Wednesday got a nasty surprise when very foul-smelling grease spilled onto the P3 floor in the afternoon.

The eyewitness who was there initially estimated that it was a broken drain that would have leaked feces, because according to him, the smell was shocking.

Shopping center manager Tanja Linsiön however, the substance that ended up in the hall was grease from the kitchens of the shopping center’s restaurants. It had flooded out of the grease separator for an unknown reason.

“It doesn’t smell pleasant either,” says Linsiö.

Error the cause was not immediately known. Linsiö, who has worked at Red for a year, does not remember that something similar has happened before.

According to Linsiö, grease had spilled on a couple of cars. Car owners were directed to wash their cars at the car wash located on the same floor of the parking garage.

According to Linsiö, the fault in the grease separator has been repaired and the parking garage has been operating normally. He estimated that it would hardly take more than a few hours to clean the hall.

