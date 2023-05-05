The week has not been positive for Microsoftbecause not long ago it was confirmed that the CMA has blocked your attempt to buy from Activision Blizzard, and now one of its star games of the year, redfall, is being severely criticized. After going through a very low rating, it seems that the video game portals continue to lower the average.

Currently the video game created by arkane It has a total of 59, this with mostly mixed comments, few positive and some negative that together make up this rating that in terms of approval is not even reached 60. For its part, the opinion of the fans is mostly negative and has made the game a 2.8 per score.

Regarding the comments that are added, almost all agree that it is an experience with technical problems, this in terms of performance and bugs that have surprised them out of nowhere. For their part, they mention that artificial intelligence is not the best they have encountered, with enemies that barely react when attacked.

Many followers are disappointed with the delivery, since arkane it has presented very good games in the last few years, so this game was expected to meet the expectations. Also, it has been promised that improvements will come through an update, one of them is to allow 60 frames per second for a much smoother experience.

Remember that redfall Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: Many thought that this game was going to be able to overcome the lack of games on Xbox consoles, but now everything depends on Redfall. Let’s hope that at least that game manages to balance the negative.