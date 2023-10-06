Redfall’s player count has dropped so low on Steam that players might find it tough to fill up their team in multiplayer.

For those of you wondering, a full team in Redfall multiplayer is made up of four players. Over the past week, Redfall’s concurrent Steam player count dropped to a low of three, as recorded by SteamDB. Its peak during that same period of time is 38.

Redfall’s launch didn’t go as parent company Microsoft had expected, as Phil Spencer revealed the company had expected the game to review much higher than it did.

Redfall was criticized for poor enemy AI and lack of direction, and technical issues both on console and PC. After it released, reports of troubled development at Arkane Austin surfaced.

Arkane’s first major patch for Redfall was rolled out a month after the game launched and consisted of “incremental improvements” across a range of areas including gameplay, combat, and AI. This was also the most recent update to the game.

Arkane has been silent on Redfall since then, with little mention of upcoming updates and when (or if) the promised 60fps performance mode for Xbox Series X will be available. In June, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty said Arkane was “hard at work on updates and continued content” for the game, and Microsoft had “no plans” on closing the studio after Redfall’s disastrous launch.