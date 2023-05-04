It’s been two days now Redfall was launched on the market and in this short period of time the exclusivity Xboxes developed by Arkane Studios he has done nothing but get talked about and unfortunately not in a flattering way. The online shooter has indeed received less than positive reviews so far by getting on Metacritics a rating of 63/100slightly above the sufficiency which, for such an eagerly awaited title, is a really low score.

Indeed, Redfall was aiming to be one of the flagship Xbox exclusives to be released this year but, seeing the results, it now seems obvious that Microsoft can no longer aim at it. Needless to say, users immediately took it out on the Redmond company, by now, according to many, unable to invest in successful IPs. When one exposes oneself in this way, however, one should keep in mind how the link between Xbox and the software houses it employs works, the latter are in fact totally free in the development of their games and the supervision of the “big boss” is really minimal.

Does the responsibility for a bankruptcy stock at this point really fall on Microsoft? Probably yes, regardless of good intentions, it would still be their job to ensure the quality of the titles that by now inevitably represent them in some way. Like it or not now Xbox and the software houses employed by it are part of the same reality.