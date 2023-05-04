According to what was reported by Jeff Grubb, Xbox didn’t believe in Redfallbut left full freedom to Arkane Studios and unfortunately the results weren’t positive, so much so that the journalist claims that it was a big mistake: the game had to be cancelled.

A rumor reports that Microsoft never believed in Redfall, and Grubb seems to confirm these rumors, claiming that Microsoft never had a say as far as throwing and returning, but it should have.

The journalist said that about a month ago one of his sources revealed to him that Redfall would be a disaster, but at the time he didn’t want to believe him, wrong since then things went exactly like this.

In light of the just enough votes awarded to the game by the international press, Grubb wondered how a similar project could make it to stores in that state, given the investments made.

The video also spoke of Microsoft’s “losing streak” with regard to productions of a certain level, a topic that we also covered in today’s editorial.