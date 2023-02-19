Redfall was present at the IGN Fan Fest 2023 these days, and on that occasion we were able to see something else of the new Arkane game, with further details that have emerged from another video with an interview with Ben Horneproduction director of the title in question.

After seeing the new extended gameplay trailer, let’s take a look at this other video that shows more or less the same sequences but contains, above all, a series of questions addressed to Horne that shed light on various aspects of Redfall, revealing also some features that were less known.

These are mainly elements of the gameplay and structure of the game, with some clarifications regarding the multiplayer mode.

In particular, we learn that vampires cannot be killed with normal bullets, but need special bullets, special skills or specific weapons for the situation. Despite being an open world, Redfall’s setting was as close as possible hand builtin order to create original and well-finished scenographies.

Depending on the situation, the game can be played as a fast and action shooter or as a stealth one, also based on the characteristics of the character and the mission. Once again, the developers are keen to specify that they have tried to maintain the typical DNA of Arkane games, therefore rather distant from Left 4 Dead and the like.

As for the multiplayer, Horne reiterated that the single player mode allows you to play alone and in complete autonomy, but it is also possible to play the game with 3 other users for up to 4 players at the same time. In the latter case, there is no tethering in co-op – this means that i players can move freely within the entire map, without the need to stay in the same area or nearby.

There are no loading screens during the game, moreover the “safe houses”, or shelters, will unlock further explorable areas and perks to apply. There are various levels of difficulty.