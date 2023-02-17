Apparently the physical copies Of Redfall they will not include the game disc, just a code to download the digital versionwhether it’s the Xbox or PC edition of the long-awaited cooperative-based action shooter developed by Arkane Studios.

The news, which seems to come from a game support page, comes a few days after the details about the request for a constant online connection even in single player for Redfall, and confirms the “digital” vocation of this project, evidently designed for the Game Pass.

Speaking of Game Pass, Microsoft recently confirmed that the subscription cannibalizes game sales, and the approach digital only of Redfall could therefore indicate a precise trend for the Redmond house, less and less linked to the logic of the retail market.

Of course, it is also true that Phil Spencer has often spoken of the need to offer users the possibility to chooseand from this point of view a possible elimination of the disc format certainly would not delight those who are still tied to the collecting aspect of gaming.