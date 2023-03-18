Redfall will support the ray tracingbut apparently not at launch: The feature will be added via an update following the May 2 release, although Arkane Studios has not yet clarified the timing in this regard.

Instead, we know that DLSS 3 will be available immediately in Redfall, allowing owners of NVIDIA RTX 4000 series cards to take advantage of intelligent upscaling and above all the Frame generation to substantially improve PC performance.

Returning to the question of ray tracing, it is not known whether the technology will be missing on both PC and Xbox Series X|Snor what kind of effects it will offer: in the case of Deathloop, it was limited to shadows and ambient occlusion, for example.

A couple of days ago the official trailer of the Redfall story was released, which tells the origins of the vampire invasion on the island that is the backdrop to the adventure, surrounded by a sort of barrier that prevents the sun’s rays from passing through.

A move that allows bloodsuckers to move freely within the scenario, without fear of burning in the face of daylight, while a team of survivors try to change things by fighting relentlessly.