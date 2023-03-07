Developed by Arkane Studios and coming next May 2nd, Redfall will in effect be the next IP of Bethesda to be launched on the market and, as expected, the curiosity of the most ardent fans is really great. While waiting for May, there are certainly many means that can be used to soothe the desire to know of gamers eager to receive news about the game and, the most recent, was a short QnA posted by the official Arkane Studios Twitter page in which new information regarding the mode multiplayer of Redfall have been revealed.

Like all recent video games from Microsoft the game will 100% support the crossplay among all the platforms from which it can be accessed. Whether your group of vampire hunters downloaded Redfall from Xboxes, Steam, Game Pass or Epic Games it will still be possible to play all together.

Another important information regarding the dynamics of the game is inherent to difficulty; Redfall can be played both in singleplayer and in multiplayer up to a team of four players and the difficulty will therefore be managed according to this, the stronger and more numerous the team will be, the stronger and more numerous the enemies will be so that the gameplay is always balanced and never boring. What can I say, Bethesda is generally a certainty and, aware that the usual great attention to detail is present once again, we can’t wait to get our hands on its all-new Arkane Studios-branded IP.